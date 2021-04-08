Allu Arjun fans throng actorâ€™s Hyderabad residence to wish him on birthday

The actorâ€™s upcoming film â€˜Pushpaâ€™ is set to release in five languages on August 13.

Flix Tollywood

Scores of Allu Arjun fans gathered in a huge crowd outside the actorâ€™s residence in Hyderabad to convey their birthday wishes to him. The Tollywood star turned 38 on Thursday. As fans gathered outside his house, Allu Arjun was seen waving at them and greeting them from behind a fence. The actor was also seen giving out what appeared to be face masks as gifts to his fans.

The sea of fans were seen holding their phones up to take photos and videos of the star. Some of the fans were seen climbing on top of others to get closer to him and attract his attention, even as Allu Arjunâ€™s staff attempted to manage the crowd.

A day before his birthday, the teaser for Allu Arjunâ€™s upcoming film Pushpa was released on Wednesday. The film, directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and has Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist. Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a truck driver named Pushpa Raj in the film, which is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun has previously worked with Sukumar for Arya and Arya 2.

The first look teaser was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, where director Sukumar said that Allu Arjun's look and the character in Pushpa would remain iconic. With this film, Sukumar said he has changed Allu Arjun's title from 'Stylish Star' to 'Iconic Star'. The teaser video ends with the text â€˜Happy Birthday Stylish Star Allu Arjunâ€™, with the words â€˜Stylish Starâ€™ being shattered and replaced by the phrase â€˜Icon Starâ€™.

Pushpa will be released in five languages simultaneously â€“ Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi â€“ on August 13. Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a Sankranti 2020 release which was a big hit. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film had Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

Watch: Allu Arjun's fans wish him on his birthday

