Naveen Polishetty's blockbuster comedy 'Jathi Ratnalu' gets OTT release date

â€˜Jathi Ratnaluâ€™ had a theatrical release on March 11 and was a box office hit.

Jathi Ratnalu, the recent Tollywood blockbuster, is all set to be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 11. The film, which was released in theatres on March 11, was a hit at the box office despite the fear of the coronavirus in the air. Jathi Ratnalu has Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. This movie marks Mahanati director Nag Ashwinâ€™s first venture as a producer, and the film was bankrolled by Swapna Cinemas. As a surprise for fans, Jathi Ratnalu also has Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Devarakonda in cameo roles.

The makers of the film also released some deleted scenes from the movie, which have been widely shared on social media. These scenes come almost as missing pieces in the film, as viewers had noticed sudden jumps in the scenes when the movie first came out. An example of this is the character arc of Priyadarshiâ€™s character, Sekhar. In the film, he expresses a deep fondness for the dish Murgh Mussalam Khana which suggests it has an element of nostalgia, but this is not conveyed during the course of the movie. However, the deleted scenes show that his obsession with the dish started in his childhood, when he heard an elderly Muslim man talk about it.

Watch Jathi Ratnalu deleted scenes here :

Some other aspects of Jathi Ratnaluâ€™s story that are shown in the deleted scenes include Rahul Ramakrishnaâ€™s character becoming a teetotaller in the end and counselling people against drinking; as well as Faria Abdullahâ€™s character Chitti attending a â€˜Peeli Choopuluâ€™ function, and Navinâ€™s character Srikanthâ€™s reaction to this.

The deleted scenes have been released in two parts so far by the Vyjayanti Network on their official YouTube channel. The first part was released on April 4, and has garnered over 3.2 million views and has been trending. The second part, released on Tuesday, has been gaining a lot of traction as well.

