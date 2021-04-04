Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaanâ€™s birthday with family in Maldives

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a note about his son on his birthday while also sharing a cake-cutting picture.

Flix Entertainment

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has flown to the Maldives along with his wife Sneha Reddy, and children Ayaan and Arha. The couple celebrated their elder son Ayaan's birthday at an island resort in the Maldives on April 3. The pictures, which the couple shared on social media, have gone viral. Allu Ayaan was also trending on Twitter, as Allu Arjun fans sent his son birthday wishes.

Allu Arjun took to social media to share a note he penned for his son on his birthday while also sharing a cake-cutting picture. "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan. You're the love of my life. Wish you many more beautiful years to come. Love Nana," wrote the actor. Allu Ayaan, who was born in 2014, turned seven years on Saturday.

Allu Sneha Reddy has also been posting pictures with her family and cousins in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also all set to celebrate his birthday on April 8, and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers will be releasing the actorâ€™s first look in the movie Pushpa, on April 7.

The actor is getting ready for his upcoming release, Pushpa on August 13 under the direction of Sukumar. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna playing the role of the female lead. Recently, the makers also released Prelude of Pushpa Raj, a short video where Allu Arjun was seen running in a dense forest with a background intense music. Allu Arjun's first look teaser from the makers is expected to be released on April 7 at 6 pm.

In this movie, Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver and the story revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. The actor would be seen delivering his dialogues in the Chittoor dialect from Rayalaseema. Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo along with Pooja Hegde.

