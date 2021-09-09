Ajithâ€™s photos from Valimai sets in Russia go viral

Touted to be an action drama, â€˜Valimaiâ€™ is helmed by H Vinoth.

Days after photos from Ajithâ€™s road trip in Russia were widely circulated online, images from Valimai sets have once again gone viral. According to reports, a Valimai-themed plate was custom-made for the crew on the last day of shoot. The plate features the names of the cast and crew members and a graphic image of Ajith as a biker at the centre. Several other group photos from Russia featuring Ajith, have also gone viral on social media. Fans have been using hashtags like #Thala and #Valimai to tweet about the same.

Ajith is gearing up for the release of the H Vinoth directorial Valimai. The much-awaited Valimai update- the title and first look motion poster featuring Ajith- was unveiled on July 11. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects Ltd, the film is expected to be filled with high-octane action sequences. Various reports suggest that the team shot important stunt sequences in Russia.

Apart from Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles. The first look poster was initially scheduled to be released on May 1, on Ajithâ€™s 50th birthday. Bayview Projects LLP had also confirmed the same with an official announcement that stated that the first-look poster will be out on that date. However, it was postponed later in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, several pics from Ajithâ€™s bike trip did rounds on the internet. According to reports, the actor was spotted biking around Russia. Ajith, who is also fondly called as â€˜Thalaâ€™, is known as a versatile actor with varied interests. He has been on impromptu road trips in the past. The makers cited how the financial and emotional toll of the pandemic has been devastating and decided to postpone the announcement.

Ajith also bagged six medals in the Tamil Nadu rifle shooting competition recently. Ajith has also expressed interest in racing, aeromodelling and photography. He was appointed as a helicopter test pilot and UAV system adviser, as part of its Daksha team, by the Madras Institute of Technology.





