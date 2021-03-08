Actor Ajith bags six gold, silver medals in TN state rifle shooting competition

Ajith, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘Valimai’, has also shown interest in aeromodelling, photography and car racing.

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar has another feather to add to his cap, after winning several medals, including gold, in a 10-metre rifle competition held on March 8. The event was held as a part of the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. Fans have been circulating many photos and videos of the actor from the event in order to congratulate him and celebrate his win. Among the videos being circulated by the actor’s fans is one where he is seen with a gold medal around his neck.

#AjithKumar sir medal ceremony - 46th Tamilnadu State Shooting Championship Competition. @rajsekarpandian is the organising secretary of the event and secretary of Chennai rifle club @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/t8o5g8rZQt — Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) March 8, 2021

The prizes were distributed to the winners by the Secretary of the Chennai Rifle Club Rajasekar Pandian, Secretary of the National Rifle Association DVR Rao, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Shooting Association Ravikrishnan and Joint Secretary of the Chennai Rifle Club and DGP Tamilselvan.

Ajith bagged six medals in total, including four gold and two silver medals. He bagged the first position in Air Pistol 10 metres (ISSF) Team, Centre Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25 metres Team, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Free Pistol.22 (NR) 50 metres Team categories. Apart from this, he secured second place in Centre Fire Pistol.32 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25 metres team events.

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, congratulated the actor on social media.

Earlier, pictures of Ajith during his shooting practice sessions were widely circulated on social media as well.

The actor is well-known for his varied interests and has worn several creative hats at once. Apart from his interest in racing, he has also expressed enthusiasm in aeromodelling and photography. Additionally, he was also appointed as a helicopter test pilot and UAV system adviser by The Madras Institute of Technology, as a part of its Daksha team. The team took part in an international unarmed Aerial Vehicle launch competition in the year 2019.

On the professional front, the actor’s upcoming movie Valimai is highly awaited by fans across the country. The project initially went on floors in December 2019. However, production had to be halted in view of the pandemic in 2020. The team began shooting in September 2020.

The H Vinoth directorial is expected to be packed with exciting action sequences. Valimai is expected to be released in August 2021.

