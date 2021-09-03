In pics: Ajith’s photos from bike trip in Russia go viral

Ajith is currently gearing up for the release of filmmaker H Vinoth’s 'Valimai', which is touted to be a high-octane actioner.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Ajith’s fans went into a frenzy after images of the actor’s bike trip went viral on social media. The actor reportedly went on a 5,000 km bike trip across Russia after he wrapped up shooting for Valimai with an action sequence. Reports also suggest that he is planning to extend the bike trip outside Russia too.

The images featured actor Ajith along with fellow bikers. Ajith, an actor with varied interests, is known among fans for his impromptu bike trips. Earlier this year, the actor reportedly went on a bike trip to Sikkim. Ajith recently won six medals in the Tamil Nadu rifle shooting competition. He is also interested in racing and has expressed enthusiasm in aeromodelling and photography. In addition, he was appointed as a helicopter test pilot and UAV system adviser by The Madras Institute of Technology, as part of its Daksha team.

Ajith is gearing up for the release of H Vinoth directorial Valimai. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects Ltd, the crew reportedly wrapped up shooting a high-octane action sequence as a part of their Russia schedule. The makers released the much-awaited Valimai update on July 11, by unveiling the first look motion poster featuring Ajith.

Displaying various looks of the actor from the film, the video had the lines “Power is a state of mind.” Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others. The motion poster was expected to be released on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith’s 50th birthday. However, in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India and its devastating impact, the makers postponed the release of the update.

Filmmaker H Vinoth has teamed with Ajith earlier for the 2019 Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Kollywood remake of Hindi film Pink. Valimai has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.







images Credit: Manobala Vijayabalan/ Twitter










