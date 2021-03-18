AIADMK expels MLA C Chandrasekhar for filing nomination as Independent

Upset over being denied a ticket, MLA C Chandrasekhar filed nomination papers as an independent candidate.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK on Thursday expelled Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekhar after the sitting MLA filed nomination papers to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as an Independent candidate as he was upset over being denied a ticket by the party. The AIADMK in a notice said that the MLA has been expelled for anti-party activities and for bringing a bad name to the party.

The AIADMK has said that action has been taken against the MLA for filing candidature independently, and giving an interview to the media that he will defeat the party candidate. The AIADMK has fielded S Chandiran from Senthamangalam as its candidate for the upcoming elections in the state.

â€œMr C Chandrasekaran MLA of Namakkal district is being removed from all the responsibilities of the party, including the primary membership of the party, for an array of reasons, including acting against the policies and aims of the party, functioning against the decorum of the party, violating the regulations of the partyâ€™s constitution by filing an independent nomination against the partyâ€™s official candidate from Senthamangalam constituency, and giving a press meet with the claim that he will defeat the partyâ€™s candidate," the notice from the AIADMK says. The AIADMK has also asked members of the party not to keep any contact with him.

This is the second MLA from AIADMK who has been expelled from the party ahead of the 2021 elections. MLA MSR Rajavaraman was expelled from the AIADMK after he quit and joined rival Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam camp, led by TTV Dhinakaran, after he was not given a ticket to contest the elections.

Rajavaraman, who represented Sattur constituency in the Assembly, had announced that he and other office-bearers from his region had joined the AMMK. He accused the ruling party of not giving him the opportunity to those who slogged for the party.

Also read: Upset over not getting election ticket, AIADMK MLA joins AMMK