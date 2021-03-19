AIADMK expels ex-Minister after he files nomination as an Independent

He is the third MLA to be expelled from the party in the wake of the 2021 Assembly polls.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Former AIADMK minister Thoppu Venkatachalam was on Friday expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities. The action was taken against the sitting MLA after he filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Perundurai since he was not given a ticket by the party.

An official note from ADMK signed by the Co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and the Deputy Coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami said, â€œMr Thoppu N D Venkatachalam MLA of Perundurai in Erode district is being removed from all the responsibilities of the party, including the primary membership of the party, for reasons including acting against the policies and aims of the party, functioning against the decorum of the party, violating the regulations of the partyâ€™s constitution by filing an independent nomination against the partyâ€™s official candidate from Perundurai Assembly constituency thereby bringing a bad name to the party." The AIADMK has also asked members of the party to refrain from any transactions with him.

It was reported that the former minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the party for not giving a chance to those who have worked hard for the party. He filed his nomination with the Returning Officer in the Perunduari constituency on Thursday. It is noteworthy that similar action was taken by the party on Thursday where MLA Chandrasekaran was expelled for the same reason of filing an independent nomination.

Thoppu Venkatachalam is the third MLA from AIADMK who has been expelled from the party ahead of the 2021 elections. MLA MSR Rajavaraman was expelled from the party after he quit and joined rival party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dinakaran. That was followed by the expulsion of MLA Chandrasekaran of Senthamangalam constituency in Namakkal district.

This is a significant move in the political climate of the state where the last date to file nominations is March 19 for the Assembly election that is set to be conducted on April 6.