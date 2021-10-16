After Shaakuntalam, actor Samantha signs two bilingual films

Samantha will be teaming up with debutant director Shantharuban for the film bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, and another with filmmakers Hari and Harish.

Flix Cinema

Actor Samantha, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, has recently signed two bilingual films. On Friday, October 15, producer SR Prabhu announced that the actor has signed a new movie with debutant director Shantharuban. The untitled film will be produced by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Announcing the same, SR Prabhu took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to have @Samanthaprabhu2 onboard for our next Bilingual film!! #Production#30 #Tamil #Telugu @DreamWarriorpic written & directed by @Shantharuban87 (sic)."

On the same day, the actor also signed another bilingual project. The film is set to release in both Tamil and Telugu. It will be helmed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish and is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Announcing the news, the makers revealed that the shooting for the project will commence this November. “Proudly presenting our Production No. 14, an exciting bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) with Star Heroine @Samanthaprabhu2garu A @krishnasivalenk's unique venture introducing direction duo @hareeshnarayan& @dirharishankar. Stay glued to this space,” the tweet posted by Sridevi Movies read.

Samantha was recently seen in the second season of over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series The Family Man. The second season of the show was based on the Tamil Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka. She essayed the role of Raji, a highly trained rebel operative. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and other actors, the web series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Proudly presenting our Production No. 14, an exciting bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) with Star Heroine @Samanthaprabhu2 garu✨️



A @krishnasivalenk's unique venture introducing direction duo @hareeshnarayan & @dirharishankar



Stay glued to this space pic.twitter.com/9BBlDuZumq — Sridevi Movies (@SrideviMovieOff) October 15, 2021

Samantha wrapped up shooting for her upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam in August this year. Helmed by filmmaker Gunasekhar, the film stars actor Dev Mohan in the lead role. The actor penned a heartfelt note on social media after wrapping up the schedule. Extending her gratitude to the cast and crew, she wrote: “And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me, I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other (sic).” She added, “But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy.”

READ: Won't allow this to break me: Samantha on attacks after divorce announcement

ALSO READ: ‘Samantha was planning a baby, abortion rumours absurd’: Friends to TNM