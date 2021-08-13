Samantha pens emotional note after wrapping up shoot for Shaakuntalam

Helmed by director Gunasekhar, upcoming mythological drama ‘Shaakuntalam’ stars Samantha in the titular role and Dev Mohan as the male lead.

Flix Tollywood

Samantha Akkineni shared with fans on August 12 that she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam. In her post, the Family Man 2 actor thanked director Gunasekhar for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the beautiful world of Shaakuntalam that he has crafted. Apart from extending her gratitude to designer Neeta Lulla as well, Samantha also thanked co-star Dev Mohan and the entire cast and crew of the film in a heartfelt post.

Sharing that she has believed in fairy tales as a child and continues to do so, Samantha mentioned that director Gunasekhar is her “fairy godfather” who made her dreams a reality. “And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality,” the post read. Recollecting memories from the time when the script was narrated to her, Samantha shared: “When he narrated this film to me, I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other (sic).”

She also shared that she felt nervous and scared since she wasn’t sure whether it would be possible to bring the beauty of the mythological character to life. However, she stated that director Gunasekhar managed to exceed all her expectations. “But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy,” she wrote.

Period drama Shaakuntalam narrates the mythological tale of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta. It is based on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.