Won't allow this to break me: Samantha on attacks after divorce announcement

“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” Samantha wrote, addressing the distasteful rumours.

In her first ever statement following the announcement of her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, which was officially made on October 2, actor Samantha has responded to the personal attacks against her.

The actor on Friday, October 8, shared on social media, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.” She added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything they say, break me.”

In her Instagram stories, Samantha wrote quoting Farida D: “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals.”

While she has not referred to the divorce in the post, several have interpreted it to be an allusion to the announcement and the speculation that came after that.

Ever since the announcement was made, there has been wild speculation in the media and on social media about the reason behind the split. In the days leading up to the announcement, both actors were asked about the rumours. When a journalist asked Samantha about the rumours when she was at the Tirupati temple, she shot back, asking if he did not have any sense, putting such a question to her at the temple.

Actor Nagarjuna, who is Naga Chaitanya’s father, followed up the couple’s announcement with a post that said that both of them were dear to him and that the separation was unfortunate. He added that the family will always cherish their memories with Samantha.

“With a heavy heart let me say this!what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me, My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic),” Nagarjuna wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had been in a relationship for nearly two years, before they tied the nuptial knot on October 6, 2017, in Goa at a ceremony amidst their families and close friends. The couple had held both a Hindu wedding and a Christian ceremony. The destination wedding happened at Hotel W and some select guests were invited for the special occasion. They later threw a lavish reception for prominent people from the film industry in Hyderabad.