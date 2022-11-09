After outrage, Telangana says trees not being cut down for Formula E in Hyderabad

Several social media users condemned the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority after trees were removed from NTR Marg in the city, to make way for the Formula E track.

Hyderabad is all set to host the first-ever Formula E race in India, a grand event which will be held from February 6 to 11. However, many residents and activists were up in arms as several trees were removed from NTR Marg adjoining Hussain Sagar Lake, to make way for the Formula E track. About 200 trees — known as Tabebuia aurea or ‘tree of gold’ — growing on the road median and footpaths of NTR Marg were removed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The move was questioned by activists and environmental enthusiasts as Hyderabad recently won the World Green City Award in South Korea.

As protests against the HMDA intensified online, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department clarified that the trees were not cut, but were translocated. “Ensuring a minimum track width of 12 meters required removal of 600 mts road median on the circle from PVNR Marg (from Indira Gandhi Statue) towards Telugu Talli Flyover. The route and curves have been modified thrice to minimize tree translocations, especially the large trees (sic),” the Telangana Digital Media Wing said.

In a series of tweets, the department said that the translocation of a certain number of trees was “inevitable”, and that most of them have already been translocated to NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park. According to the government, the survival rate of the translocated trees is 100%. Tree translocation is a process in which trees are uprooted whole instead of being cut down, and re-planted at a different location.

The Federation International Automobile (FIA) has finalised the 2.37 KMs track around Hussain Sagar Lake to host the first ever #FormulaE World Championship race in #HappeningHyderabad on 11 February, 2023. In this regard, certain tress are being translocated on Necklace Road. November 8, 2022

While the government has assured the survival of the translocated trees, activists and residents are not convinced. Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, a citizens’ group, had earlier issued a statement condemning the move. “It is deeply tragic that we are cutting trees — beautiful, fragrant ones! — to host a bunch of electric cars to race near the Hussain Sagar. That nobody stopped to see this irony in a state that is keen to press our green credentials forward is exasperating (sic),” the group’s statement read. Urging the government to leave the remaining trees alone, the statement added, “We Hyderabadis have many happy memories on this stretch, and we urge you to let us continue to enjoy these joyful trees.”

About 200 much-loved Trees of Gold have been removed for Formula E race tracks on NTR Marg, Hyderabad. A mere 78 trees of gold have been left standing.



The is tragic and ironical

in a city that just won a green award.



When will this madness stop?#hmda #KTRTRS #KCR pic.twitter.com/dbAlAIqSnq — Save Banyans of Chevella (@chevellabanyans) November 8, 2022

