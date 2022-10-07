Hyderabad to host Formula E race on February 11: Here’s what events are planned

Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in Telangana state and will put Hyderabad on the EV world map.

The date is fixed and soon preparations will begin in Hyderabad for the first-ever Formula E race in India. As a run-up to the event, the government of Telangana will organise the Hyderabad E-Mobility week from February 6 to 11. The E-Mobility week will be packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad. As part of this, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix on February 11.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week on Friday, October 7 at Pragathi Bhavan by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event. Addressing the media, KTR said, “This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world.”

“We were one of the first states to launch EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana,” he added.

The special events scheduled include:

February 6: Hyderabad EV Summit

The Hyderabad EV Summit will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The summit will have global leaders, eminent academics, and policy makers discussing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility. It will consist of engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders in the global EV ecosystem.

February 7: Rall-E Hyderabad

In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally, Hyderabad will witness thousands of bikers riding their electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers together to spread awareness on sustainable mobility. The rally will span the city of Hyderabad and culminate at the Hitex Exhibition Centre.

February 8 & 9: Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023

The Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 will be held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre for the public to experience the global Electric Vehicle industry. At this first-of-its-kind event, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will host the world's EV manufacturers, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and start-ups across these segments.

February 10 & 11: Hyderabad E-Prix

The Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever Formula E race in India, will take place over two days at Necklace Road. Formula E is an electric single seater racing series, governed by the Fédération Internationale de l' Automobile (FIA). With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome. The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit.