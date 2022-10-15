Hyderabad wins World Green Cities Award beating six other cities

A total of 18 cities, including Hyderabad, were shortlisted for the award instituted by the International Association of Horticulture Producers.

Hyderabad has won the overall World Green Cities Award 2022 and another in the category Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green Cities Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea on Friday, October 14. According to an official release issued on Friday, Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was selected and it is a matter of pride for Telangana and India that it has won not only the category award but the overall World Green Cities 2022 award, the best across all six categories.

According to The Hindu, Hyderabad won the World Green Cities Award for taking initiatives relying on greater use of plants and nature to create better city environments and for helping fulfill local aspirations for economic, social and environmental resilience. Hyderabad was one of the 18 cities to be shortlisted and beat six other cities including Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil to win the award.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao congratulated the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar for the achievement.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over the city receiving the prestigious "International Association of Horticulture Producers" (AIPH) awards. He said these international awards have further strengthened the reputation of Telangana and the country. “These international awards are proof that the state government is strongly implementing the Haritaharam and urban development programmes... giving green fruits to the country,” he said in a statement on Friday night. It is a matter of pride that Hyderabad is the only city from India to be selected for these international awards, he added.

The Green City Award was instituted by the AIPH to recognise the best practices in landscaping and cultivating plants and flowers.

