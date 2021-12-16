Actor Vikram tests positive for coronavirus

Suryanarayanan, the manager of the actor confirmed the same, and said that it was very mild and there was nothing to worry.

Flix Coronavirus

Popular Tamil actor Vikram has tested positive for the coronavirus. Replying to a user on Twitter, Suryanarayanan, the manager of the actor confirmed the same, saying, “Dear well wishers, very mild only and nothing to worry. Thanks for your prayers.” Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the actor will be teaming up with director Pa Ranjith for his next film which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan61.The announcement was made by Studio Green, the production house bankrolling the film, on Thursday, December 2.

Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of Mahaan, which co-stars his son, actor Dhruv Vikram, in the lead. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, marks the first-time collaboration between the father-son duo. Actor Bobby Simha has also been roped in for the project. Vani Bhojan will be seen as the female lead.

Last month actor-politician Kamal Haasan had tested positive for coronavirus. On Twitter, he shared that he had a cough upon his return from the United States, and got himself tested. The actor, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, shared that he has been isolated in hospital as a precaution.

"I had a mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet. He later returned home after making a full recovery.

