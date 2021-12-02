Vikram to team up with Pa Ranjith for his next

Tentatively titled ‘Chiyaan 61’, the film will mark the first-time collaboration between the actor and director.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Tamil star Vikram had a surprising announcement in store for fans. The actor will be teaming up with Sarpatta Parambarai fame director Pa Ranjith for his next film which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan61. The announcement was made by Studio Green, the production house bankrolling the film, on Thursday, December 2.

Sharing the announcement, the production banner also added that the film will be produced by KE Gnanavelraja and details about the rest of the cast and crew will be out soon. “@StudioGreen2's #ProductionNo23 - The Mega Announcement of the Day. #Chiyaan61 #ChiyaanVikram with Director Pa. Ranjith from Producer KE Gnanavelraja #Vikram. Other Cast & Crew announcements soon.”

Director Pa Ranjith also took to social media on Thursday to express his excitement about the project. “Super excited to get this started,” he wrote, while sharing photos where he is seen alongside Vikram. He also added the word ‘magizhchi’ (happiness), which is a reference to superstar Rajinikanth’s dialogue in the film Kabali, which was helmed by Ranjith.

Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of Mahaan, which co-stars his son, actor Dhruv Vikram, in the lead. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the first-time collaboration between the father-son duo. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, Mahaan is believed to be a gangster flick, much like Karthik’s previous films like Jigarthanda, Petta and Jagame Thandhiram. Actor Bobby Simha, who rose to fame with his performance as the eccentric Madurai-based gangster Sethu in Jigarthanda, has also been roped in for the project. Vani Bhojan will be seen as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Ranjith’s last directorial venture was the sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring actor Arya in the lead. Based in North Chennai, the film revolves around the lives of boxers. Caste discrimination and bias against the oppressed has been a recurrent theme in many of Ranjith’s films.