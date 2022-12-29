Actor Siddharth shares detailed account of tussle with CISF personnel at airport

Actor Siddharth took to social media on December 29 to share a detailed account of what transpired at the Madurai airport and how his family was allegedly “harassed”.

Flix Controversy

After his post on the alleged harassment by the Security personnel at Madurai airport, actor Siddharth once again took to social media on Thursday, December 29 to share a detailed account of what transpired at the airport. In his post, the actor said that he was travelling with three elders, two children and a few adults when the CISF official checked their IDs and began behaving rudely with them.

“The next individual shouted at us asking ‘Hindi Samajhte Ho na?’ (Do you understand Hindi?). And before we answered, rudely went on that he would throw out any iPad or phones that he found,” Siddharth wrote in his Instagram post on Thursday, December 29.

Siddharth also said that when his mother was asked to remove coins from her purse, he had questioned the security personnels as to why she was asked to do so since the coins are visible in the scanner. The actor alleged that to this, the security personnel responded saying “In India, it is the rule that we must remove whatever they ask us to remove.”

He also alleged that the security personnel asked why someone in the family was carrying a medical syringe despite the fact that it was in a bag that was marked as medicines. In his post, Siddharth questioned why the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were asking for medical details of sensitive nature in an open area, without being mindful of their privacy.

Siddharth concluded the post saying that he had spoken to a senior official later who recognised the former and told him that he is a fan. However, the actor pointed out that the security officials cannot speak rudely to other passengers. “It is a difficult and tiring job protecting any airport, nobody is denying that. This is also not the norm for airports or CISF and it is the first time ever that I have experienced it. It’s not the system that is broken. Maybe it comes down to individuals having a bad day and taking it out on others. It still does not make it OK!” the Maha Samudram actor wrote.

Earlier on December 27, actor Siddharth had alleged in a deleted tweet and in his Instagram story that his parents were “harassed” by the security personnel at Madurai airport while they were travelling and were being spoken to in Hindi, despite expressing that they would prefer conversing in English. Responding to actor Siddharth’s allegation, Member of Parliament (MP) from Madurai Constituency Su Venkatesan tweeted on December 28 that he has requested the authorities in Madurai airport to conduct an enquiry about the improper conduct of CISF personnel.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the Tamil movie Indian 2.

Read: Actor Siddharth faces backlash for his remarks on Saina Nehwal’s post

Also read: Drop use of ‘pan Indian,’ just call it an Indian film: Actor Siddharth