Actor Meera Mithun arrested for casteist remarks in Kerala

In a video, which was purportedly taken before her arrest on August 14, Meera Mithun is seen screaming and shouting at the police.

Days after actor Meera Mithun was booked for making casteist remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community who work in the film industry, she was arrested in Kerala by the Chennai Crime Branch on Saturday. Her arrest comes two days after the actor failed to appear before the police for an inquiry on August 12.

In a video taken by Meera purportedly before her arrest, she alleges she’s being tortured, claiming that the men in her room are police officers. Facing the camera, she screams warning them not to touch her. Addressing the video to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as well as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Meera screams and questions why a woman is subjected to such torture. In the video, Meera is also heard refusing to surrender her phone, threatening to injure herself if the police personnel forcibly arrest her. She also alleges that the cops tried to harass her.

The case against Meera Mithun was registered based on a complaint filed by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and former MP Vanni Arasu. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has also filed a complaint against Meera. Additionally, Dravidar Liberation Organisation Madurai District Secretary MP Mani Amuthan had also filed a complaint with the Madurai police commissioner.

Meera Mithun has been booked under seven provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act for the casteist remarks she made in a video that went viral. Meera alleged, “I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason.” Meera, who made the remarks in a talk show, also alleged, “In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a director from Paraiyar (SC) community took the first look at my movie.”

VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan had earlier shared the video on his Instagram and stated that both Meera Mithun and interviewer should be booked by the police for the way they spoke.