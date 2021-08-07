VCK files police complaint against actor Meera Mithun on her casteist video

In the video, the Tamil actor can be heard asking for all Schedule Caste members of the film industry to be thrown out.

news Politics

Members of multiple organisations in Tamil Nadu have lodged police complaints seeking the arrest of Kollywood actor Meera Mithun, after a video of her making casteist remarks surfaced on Twitter. The actor can be heard asking for all members of the Scheduled Caste community in the Tamil Film industry to be thrown out.

“I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason,” she says. She then continues to make discriminatory remarks while asking for the community members to be ‘chucked out’.

“In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a director from Paraiyar (SC) community took the first look at my movie,” she alleged. The video was retweeted by several Twitter users and sparked outrage on the social media site.

Reacting to the controversy, VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan shared the video on his Instagram calling for Meera Mithun and the interviewer to be booked by the police for the way they spoke about lowered castes and dalits. In the caption, he asks for the duo to be arrested under The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On Saturday, VCK leader and former MP Vanni Arasu filed a police complaint asking for the actor’s arrest under the Prevention of Atrocities act following the casteist remarks she made in the video. Further, a complaint has also been lodged on behalf of Dravidar Liberation Organization District Secretary MP Mani Amuthan asking for the arrest of Meera Mithun. The complaint was lodged with the Madurai Municipal Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha IPS.