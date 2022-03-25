Actor Meera Mithun arrested after failing to appear in court in casteist remarks case

Meera Mithun was released on conditional bail last year after she was arrested from Kerala on August 14 on charges of making casteist remarks.

news Arrest

Actor Meera Mithun was arrested on Friday, March 25 after she allegedly failed to appear in court for hearings and cooperate with the police. She was released on conditional bail last year after she was arrested from Kerala on August 14, 2021 for her controversial remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, who work in the film industry.

Chennai’s civil and sessions court had issued an arrest warrant and directed the cyber crime department to arrest the actor. Judge Ali, who heard the case, directed the cyber crime branch to continue interrogations and produce the actor in court on April 4.

Actor Meera was granted bail by a lower court in Chennai on September 22 last year, which held that ‘erring’ is human nature. “As per the prosecution case, the accused released the video footage on media, containing speeches that insulted the entire Scheduled Caste community. Though some words were uttered by Meera Mithun, the other petitioner also accompanied as a co-actor. The two were in custody for nearly five weeks. Penal provisions cannot be invoked at the time of bail. It can be proved by the prosecution during the trial. Since they are in custody for five weeks and the fact that to err is human nature, this court is inclined to grant bail,” Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar had said.

The court had directed that the petitioners be released on bail on their executing a bond for Rs 10,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the court.

During a video talk show that surfaced on Twitter last year, Meera was heard asking for all members of the Scheduled Caste community in the Tamil Film industry to be thrown out. She claimed that members of the SC community were involved in illegal activities and crimes.

After her video went viral, several organisations including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and former MP Vanni Arasu, and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, had filed a complaint against her.

