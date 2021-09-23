Chennai court grants bail to actor Meera Mithun, says ‘erring is human nature’

Actor Meera Mithun was arrested for making casteist remarks against members of the SC and ST community in the film industry.

news Law

More than a month after being arrested for her castiest remarks, actor Meera Mithun was granted bail by a lower court in Chennai on Wednesday, September 22. The court held that 'erring' is human nature. She was arrested for making casteist remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, who work in the film industry. She was arrested on August 14.

“As per the prosecution case, the accused released the video footage on social media, containing speeches that insulted the entire Scheduled Caste community. Though some words were uttered by Meera Mithun, the other petitioner also accompanied as a co-actor. The two were in custody for nearly five weeks. Penal provisions cannot be invoked at the time of bail. It can be proved by the prosecution during the trial. Since they are in custody for five weeks and the fact that to err is human nature, this court is inclined to grant bail,” Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar said.

The petitioners were ordered to be released on bail on their executing a bond for Rs 10,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the court. They should appear before the police daily at 10.30 am until further orders and not tamper with the evidence or witness either during investigation or trial, the court ruled.

They should not abscond either during investigation or trial. On breach of any of these conditions, the trial court is entitled to take appropriate action against them in accordance with the law, the Principal Sessions Judge added.

During a talk show, Meera alleged that members of the SC community face problems as they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. She also alleged that SC directors in the film industry do “cheap things” and that it was time to send them away.

After the video, where she made casteist remarks, went viral, various organisations filed a complaint against her, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and former MP Vanni Arasu and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front.

The Chennai Crime Branch arrested actor Meera Mithun from Kerala on August 14 after she failed to appear for a police inquiry. When the police turned up to arrest her, Meera released a video, stating that she was being tortured by the police and threatened to take her life if she was taken away forcibly.

She has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act.

(With input from PTI)