Actor Keerthy Suresh gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pic

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has a number of projects in her pipeline including Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly works in Tollywood and Kollywood movies, recently shared with fans on social media that she has taken a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing a photo where a medical professional is seen administering the vaccine to her, Keerthy wrote, “#TakeTheJab.” The 28-year-old actor is seen wearing a blue and white striped dress and a white face mask. Several celebrities including actor Nayanthara, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, actors Gautham Karthik and Radhika Apte, among others have taken their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week and have also urged fans who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Venky Atulri directorial Rang De. The romantic- comedy flick was released in theatres on March 26 this year. Produced by Sithara Entertainment, Rang De stars actors Nithiin and Keerthy in the lead roles, while it features actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth among others in other prominent roles in the movie. The Tollywood movie has cinematography by PC Sreeram, while Naveen Nooli was roped in as the editor for the film.

Keerthy Suresh has several projects in her kitty. She is working on the upcoming Telugu movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata, wherein she will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu. Spearheaded by director Parasuram, the movie is likely to hit the big screens in January next year, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The project is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and is currently in the production phase.

She also awaits the release of the Mollywood movie Marakkar which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2019. Helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes actors Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthi Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini, Prabhu, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mukesh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

She will also be sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Kollywood film Annaatthe. She is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi and in the upcoming Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham, wherein she will be seen alongside director Selvaraghavan.

ALSO READ: Superstar Rajinikanth gets COVID-19 vaccine jab in Chennai