Superstar Rajinikanth gets COVID-19 vaccine jab in Chennai

The actor’s daughter Soundarya and his publicist Riaz Ahmed took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with fans.

Superstar Rajinikanth received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Chennai on Thursday. The actor’s daughter, Soundarya, took to Twitter to share a photo of her father receiving the jab from a medical professional. Rajinikanth is seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants in the photo. Soundarya is also seen standing by his side wearing jeans and a black-and-white checked full-sleeve shirt.

Sharing the photo, Soundarya wrote, “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe (sic).”

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed also shared the photo on social media and confirmed the news that the Superstar took the vaccine on Thursday. Riaz initially mentioned in his tweet that Rajinikanth took the vaccine at his residence, but deleted his tweet later. He then posted another tweet clarifying that the vaccine was administered to Rajinikanth at a private hospital.

A small clarification: #Thalaivar took the vaccination at the hospital! https://t.co/bc7KcDUUIA — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) May 13, 2021

However, it is not clear whether this was the first or second dose of the vaccine for the Superstar.

Earlier, many celebrities including actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mohanlal, Puneeth Rajkumar and Kamal Haasan got vaccinated and took to social media to urge fans to take the jab. Many celebrities have also shared awareness messages such as precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also contributed to COVID-19 relief.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Annaatthe. He recently wrapped up shooting for the movie in Hyderabad and returned to Chennai on Wednesday.

Earlier, a photo taken on the sets of the movie was shared by production house Sun Pictures. The photo featured the Superstar conversing with director Siruthai Siva at the shooting spot. A rural entertainer, Annaatthe features an ensemble cast which includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khusbhu, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles. Musician D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the project.