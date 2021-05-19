Actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Chennai

Nayanthara, who will be seen in Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe', is working with Vignesh Shivan in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'.

Actor Nayanthara received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 19. Sharing pictures on social media was her partner and director Vignesh Shivan, who wrote, “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors.” The actor and director were seen taking the vaccine with their face masks on at Kumaran Hospital in Chennai.

Actor Rajinikanth had recently got his first jab of the vaccine. As have other stars, including Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, is part of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. It was recently shared that Rajinikanth had finished shooting his portions for the film and had returned to Chennai. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, the film’s ensemble cast includes Meena, Khushboo, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others. This is director Siva’s first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Nayanthara was last seen on screen with Rajinikanth in 2020 in Darbar, which didn’t do very well in theatres. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film drew some flak as many felt that Nayanthara had very limited screen time in the film.

The actor is also part of Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The two had first worked together and met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Thaan that released in 2015. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni starring in it.

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Malayalam film Nizhal co-starring Kunchacko Boban. In Tamil, her last release was Mookuthi Amman. In this direct OTT release, the actor played a Tamil goddess in an extended cameo. The film was co-directed by RJ Balaji who also played the lead and was ably supported by Urvashi.

The actor also has the unreleased Netrikann produced by Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures, their first production. This film is reportedly based on the Korean thriller Blind (2011). Netrikann has been directed by Aval fame Milind Rau.