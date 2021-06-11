Acclaimed Tamil film 'Koozhangal' to be screened at Shanghai film festival

Bankrolled by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, ‘Koozhangal’ or ‘Pebbles’ recently set the record as the first Tamil film to bag the Tiger Award.

Debutant director PS Vinothraj’s film Koozhangal (Pebbles) has been garnering praises at several international and regional film festivals and among critics. After being screened at the Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival in Ukraine, the film has now been selected for screening at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. Koozhangal is produced by actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, under the banner of Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.

Sharing the news with fans on its official Twitter handle, production house Rowdy Pictures wrote, “We are happy to announce that our film has been selected to be screened in the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival! # ShanghaiInternationalFilmFesti val2021.” Reacting to it, producer Vignesh Shivan tweeted, “Yesssss we got selected for #Shanghai #internationalFilmFestival toooo Honoured & proud.”

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from June 11 to June 20 this year. The festival promotes both Chinese and international cinema. Koozhangal (Pebbles) will have three screenings in the festival.

In February, Koozhangal bagged the Tiger Award at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam, becoming the first Tamil film to win the award. The film has also been screened at other acclaimed film festivals.

Koozhangal is based on the relationship shared by an alcoholic father and his son. The story tracks how the father-son duo bring back their wife/ mother, after she goes back to her father’s house. It stars debutant actors Karuththadaiyan and Chella Pandi. Koozhangal is inspired from director Vinothraj PS’s personal life. The Madurai-based filmmaker reportedly had to drop out of school in fourth grade and worked in a textile factory till he turned 19, in order to overcome financial hurdles.

Koozhangal also has a screenplay by director Vinothraj PS. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in to take care of the soundtrack and background score for the movie. Vignesh Kumulai and Jeya Parthi handled the camera, while Ganesh Siva was on board as the editor.