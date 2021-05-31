PS Vinothraj’s ‘Koozhangal’ screened at Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival

‘Koozhangal’, bankrolled by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, recently became the first Tamil film to bag the Tiger Award.

Flix Kollywood

Debutant director PS Vinothraj’s film Koozhangal (Pebbles), has been at the receiving end of high praise from critics and at film festivals. The film was recently selected for screening at the Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival in Ukraine, one of the most prestigious international film festivals. Koozhangal is bankrolled by actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, under the banner of Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. In February, the film bagged the Tiger Award at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam, becoming the first Tamil film to win the award. The film has also been screened at other acclaimed film festivals.

The film was screened at the Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival earlier on May 29 and is set to have another screening on June 6. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, a delighted Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Super delighted. Proud & happy”. The news was also shared from the production company Rowdy Pictures’ Twitter profile. “Sky is the limit,” the tweet read.

Koozhangal is based on the relationship shared by an alcoholic father and his son. The plot tracks how the father-son duo bring back their wife/ mother, after she goes back to her father’s house. It stars debutante actors Karuththadaiyan and Chella Pandi. Koozhangal is inspired from director Vinothraj PS’s personal life. The Madurai-based filmmaker had to drop out of school in fourth grade and worked in a textile factory till he turned 19 in order to overcome financial hurdles.

Koozhangal also has a screenplay by director Vinothraj PS. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in to take care of the soundtrack and background score for the movie. Vignesh Kumulai and Jeya Parthi handled the camera, while Ganesh Siva was on board as the editor.

The Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival has been held annually for the past 50 years. Many acclaimed European filmmakers including Fred Keleman, Tom Tykwer and Danny Boyle among others, have debuted at the film festival in the past.