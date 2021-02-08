Tamil film 'Pebbles' wins Tiger Award for best film at Rotterdam film festival

‘Pebbles’ is directed by PS Vinothraj and co-produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently announced that he and his partner Nayanthara joined hands to produce the upcoming Tamil film Koozhangal or Pebbles, which features a host of newcomers. The film was selected for the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), and has won the Tiger Award for best film at the 50th edition of the film festival.



Directed by debutant PS Vinothraj, Koozhangal is the first Tamil film to win this prestigious award. Sharing the news, Vignesh Shivan took it to Instagram, writing, "Winning moment ! #TigerAward 2021 @iffr #blessed First production of @therowdypictures wins this honour :) Can’t get happier :) Proud #elated blessed @psvinothraj @itsyuvan #nayanthara @therowdypictures”.

The international edition of Koozhangal is titled Pebbles and depicts the story of a poverty-stricken father and son. Earlier, Vignesh Shivan shared how thrilled he was to be associated with Koozhangal. The statement read: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of P S Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within. Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well.”



Vignesh and Nayanthara await the release of another production venture Netrikann, starring Nayanthara in the lead and directed by Milind Rau. The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind (2011). Nayanthara reportedly plays the lead role of a cadet at a police academy, who loses her eyesight after a car accident and, accompanied by a dog, confronts the person who is after her.



Vignesh Shivan is also currently busy with his next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, besides Nayanthara.

The couple will also be presenting the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Rocky, starring Vasanth Ravi. The star cast comprises Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, Raveena Ravi, Rohini and Ravi Venkatraman. The film is bankrolled by CR Manoj Kumar under the banner RA Studios.

