Dhanush and Directed Aanand L Rai, who previously collaborated in ‘Raanjhanaa’, are working together in the upcoming Hindi movie ‘Atrangi Re.

Praises have been pouring in from all quarters for popular Kollywood actor Dhanush and his recently released Tamil movie Karnan. Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to Twitter on Monday to applaud Dhanush and Karnan’s director Mari Selvaraj. Lauding Mari’s storytelling, Aanand appreciated his ability to paint his thoughts on film. He also expressed his admiration for Dhanush’s performance in the movie. “OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvarajWhat a storyteller The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkrajaYou are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor,” Aanand tweeted.

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa in 2013. Raanjhanaa went on to become commercially successful and also bagged several awards. The movie stars actors Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub Khan in pivotal roles. Dhanush has once again teamed up with Aanand for the upcoming Bollywood movie Atrangi Re, where he will be seen alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Karnan has garnered positive reviews from fans, critics as well as members of the film fraternity. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan recently shared an Instagram post where she praised the movie. Kalyani mentioned that she couldn’t watch the film in theatres despite wanting to and was happy that the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In a heartfelt note, the actor wrote how some films make her introspect and take pride in being part of the film industry. Fascinated by Dhanush’s performance, she wondered how he delivers good performances time and again. The Putham Pudhu Kaalai fame also expressed how the movie invoked different emotions and intrigued her.

“I was disappointed when I missed Karnan in the theaters, but I finally managed to watch it today on @primevideoin ... There are some films you watch that make you proud to be in this industry and proud of your craft. This was one such film. How does @dhanushkraja sir manage to be so brilliant time and time again.. There were moments when I felt disturbed, intrigued and amazed at the same time. But in fact, isn’t that what good cinema does? #karnanonprime,” Kalyani’s Instagram post read.

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor. pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

Helmed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Karnan stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles, while it also features Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in important roles. Karnan marks Rajisha’s Kollywood debut. The film released in theatres on April 9 this year. Karnan has been streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video since May 14.

