Watch: ‘Karnan’ teaser shows Dhanush as a warrior figure

The plot of ‘Karnan’ is reportedly based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

news Kollywood

Director Mari Selvaraj shared the teaser of his latest movie, Karnan, with fans on Tuesday. The Tamil film stars Dhanush and Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. The makers of Karnan revealed earlier that the plot is based on a real-life incident that took place in Tirunelveli. The 2.1-minute teaser looks eerie yet intriguing.

The teaser introduces Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse, although he is wearing a printed lungi, shirt and a pair of slippers. As the residents of a village seemed to have lost a fight, they turn to Dhanush’s character, referred to as Karnan in the teaser, urging him to fight and spare none. The teaser attempts to narrate the plot with intriguing visuals and ominous background music.

Releasing the teaser on Twitter, director Mari Selvaraj wrote, “They called him, and behold, he came for them.”

The Mari Selvaraj directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on April 9.

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj rose to fame with his 2018 movie Pariyerum Perumal. Actor Dhanush and Mari are collaborating for the first time for Karnan.

The film also marks Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan’s Kollywood debut. Rajisha is popular among fans for her debut performance in the Malayalam film, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, starring Biju Menon, Asha Sharath and Asif Ali.

The action-entertainer stars Dhanush and Rajisha in the lead, while actors Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli will be playing pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of Karnan. The composer has previously worked with actor Dhanush for Kollywood movies such as Kodi, Vada Chennai and the upcoming movie, Jagame Thandiram. Three singles from the movie, namely, ‘Kandaa Vara Sollunga’, ‘Thattan Thattan’ and ‘Pandarathi Puranum’ have been released so far. All three tracks have garnered positive responses from the audience so far. The songs were also trending on YouTube after its release.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who won the 2019 National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran, is on a signing spree. He will be seen in Jigarthanda fame, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming movie Jagame Thandiram, alongside actor Aishwarya Lekshmi.

He is currently filming for the Hollywood thriller The Gray Man, along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. He will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming Bollywood movie, Atrangi re, which is directed by Anand L Rai Dhanush. He has also teamed up with his brother Selvaraghavan for the upcoming Kollywood movie, Naane Varuven.

Watch: Teaser of Karnan