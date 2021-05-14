South films ‘Karnan’, ‘Cinema Bandi’ and ‘Check’ release on OTT

While 'Karnan' and 'Check' had a theatrical release previously, 'Cinema Bandi' has released on OTT directly.

Following the theatrical release of Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, fans have been eager to watch the movie online. The long wait has come to an end. Karnan is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from Thursday.

Amazon Prime Video announced on May 10 that Karnan will be streaming on the platform from May 14. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “The face of the faceless. Meet #KarnanOnPrime, May 14.”

Karnan stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, while it also features Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in important roles. Karnan marks Rajisha’s Kollywood debut. The film released in theatres on April 9 this year.

Karnan garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie was lauded for turning the spotlight on caste discrimination and for representing the struggles of the oppressed and their fight for dignity. Karnan has music by Santhosh Narayanan, who has teamed up with Dhanush in the past for movies such as Kodi, Vada Chennai and also for the upcoming Jagame Thandiram.

The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj, who rose to fame with his 2018 movie Pariyerum Perumal.

Meanwhile, the Telugu movie Cinema Bandi has also made its digital premiere in OTT platform Netflix on Thursday. The trailer of the movie garnered positive reviews from fans on social media.

The trailer of Cinema Bandi was shared by OTT platform Netflix on April 30 and the makers announced that the movie will be streaming from May 14.

Sharing the trailer on Friday on social media, directors Raj & DK wrote, “Made by first-time director Praveen Kandregula, his writing partner Vasanth Maringanti, and shot by a small group of friends, Cinema Bandi is quintessential, grassroots filmmaking. A true indie :) Kudos to the entire team for pulling this off!”

The trailer of Bollywood director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Cinema Bandi suggested that it is based on the simple idea that “everyone is a filmmaker at heart”.

Telugu film Check which stars actors Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh, will also be streaming on OTT platform Sun NXT from May 14. Sharing updates about the digital premiere of the movie with fans, Sun NXT tweeted on May 13, “Just 1 day left for Aditya to skip punishment. #Check, Premiering tomorrow on SUN NXT.”

The Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial hit the big screens on February 26. The movie is based on the life of a con artist (played by Nithiin) who is falsely accused of being a terrorist. The film tracks how the protagonist tries to prove his innocence by winning the game of chess. Priya Prakash Varrier is starring opposite Nithiin, while Rakul Preet Singh is seen as an advocate in the movie.

Other recent south releases on OTT include Malayalam films Nayattu and Nizhal.