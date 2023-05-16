Chennai continues to sizzle at over 40°C on Day 2, no respite till end of week

The IMD has predicted that Chennai will see mercury rising up to at least 40°C till May 19, Friday.

news Weather

For the second consecutive day, on Tuesday, May 16, Chennai recorded temperatures above 40°C. Meenambakkam in the city recorded 40.2°C, followed by Madhavaram - 39.7°C. On Monday, both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recorded 40.8°C. According to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological department, Chennai residents might have no respite from the scorching heat this week.

The IMD has predicted that Chennai will see mercury rising up to at least 40°C till May 19, Friday. The Met department also said that the maximum temperatures recorded on Monday in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai were above normal by 2 to 3°C. “They were in the range 35°C to 41.5°C in the plains of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal areas, 33°C to 40°C in south Tamilnadu and 25°C to 29°C in the hilly areas. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5°C (2.1°C above normal),” a release from the IMD said.

The maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3°C in parts of the state. The agency has also predicted above normal rise in temperatures (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places including Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The IMD also shared tips to combat the weather.

> Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.

> Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

> Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

> Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm

>While travelling, carry water with you.

> If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

> Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

> If you faint or feel ill, see a doctor immediately.

> Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body.

> Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

> Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

> Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

First-aid for persons affected by sunstroke:

> Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal temperature water on the head. It is important to bring down the body temperature.

> Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.

> Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.