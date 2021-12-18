3 killed in Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli after their car hits tree, shatters into pieces

Two junior artistes and a bank employee driving the car were killed in the accident.

news Accident

Three people, including two female junior artistes working in television serials, were killed and another person was injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree on Saturday, December 18 in Hyderabad. The accident occurred at around 3.30 am near Hyderabad Central University under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The car, which was on its way from Gachibowli to Lingampally and was allegedly being driven at a high speed, hit a roadside tree. Such was the impact of the collision that the vehicle was shattered into pieces. Abdul Rahim, a 25-year-old bank employee who was driving the car, was also killed in the accident. The junior artistes, who died in the mishap were identified as N Manasa (23) and M Manasa (19).

Another junior artiste Sai Siddhu was injured and shifted to a nearby hospital. The survivor told 10TV that the driver had been consuming alcohol before the accident.

A speedy car split into 2 parts after hit a tree, 3 people were dead on the spot and 1 suffered serious injuries at #Gachibowli area in #Hyderabad on Saturday.

The deceased are 2 female junior artists and a bank employee.#caraccident#Carsplits2parts #DrunkandDrive pic.twitter.com/ZLWc4VQx2w December 18, 2021

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and have launched an investigation.

The two junior artistes were staying in a hostel in Ameerpet area in the city. They along with Siddhu and Abdul Raheem had taken the car on rent.

Earlier on the night of December 5, two young men were run over and killed by the driver of a Porsche Cayenne in the posh Banjara Hills area of the city. Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, who were working at a private hospital, were crossing Road No. 2, Banjara Hills when they were hit by the car. The car was allegedly being driven at a very high speed by a 29-year-old realtor named Rohit Goud, who is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

On the same night, two Hyderabad medicos were booked for drunken driving after they hit four pedestrians with their car near Durgam Cheruvu. Police said the driverâ€™s blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be 116 mg/100 ml, while his companionâ€™s BAC was 45 mg/100 ml. The permissible BAC level is 30 mg/100 ml.

Read: Hyderabad cops book 1.66 lakh traffic violations in eight-day special drive