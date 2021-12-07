Hyderabad medicos booked for drunk driving, injuring people near Durgam Cheruvu

The blood alcohol content of the man driving the car was found to be 116 mg/100 ml, while the permissible level is 30 mg/100 ml.

news Accident

Two Hyderabad medicos have been booked for driving in an inebriated state after they hit four pedestrians with their car on the night of Sunday, December 5. The accident took place near Durgam Cheruvu. While there were three men in the Kia Seltos at the time, two of them â€” Nikhil Reddy, who was driving the Kia Seltos, and Akhil who was seated next to him â€” were drunk, police said. According to Madhapur Inspector of Police P Ravindra Prasad, the driverâ€™s blood alcohol content (BAC) was found to be 116 mg/100 ml, while his companionâ€™s BAC was 45 mg/100 ml. The permissible BAC level is 30 mg/100 ml.

Police said that the victims suffered minor injuries. The medicos, who are 27 years old, had recently graduated in medicine and were preparing for post-graduation courses, the Inspector said. They have been booked under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 185A of the Motor Vehicle Act (Driving by a drunken person who has, in his blood, alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood detected in a breath analyser test).

The incident happened on the same night that two young men, working at a private hospital in the city, were run over and killed by the driver of a Porsche Cayenne in the posh Banjara Hills area of the city. The workers, Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, were crossing Road No. 2, Banjara Hills when they were hit by the car. The car was allegedly being driven at a very high speed, killing the two men on the spot. The man driving the vehicle has been identified as a 29-year-old realtor named Rohit Goud, who is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the accident, and has been apprehended by the police.