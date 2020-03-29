20 more people including a health worker test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

There are four more recoveries reported in the state, all from Pathanamthitta district, where the second wave of the disease had begun earlier this month.

Twenty more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, the state's Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release on Sunday. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 202, including one death and 20 recoveries.

The new cases include eight people in Kannur, seven people in Kasaragod, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. Eighteen of them have come from foreign countries. Two others have been infected through contact with those who had earlier tested positive.

The person who tested positive in Ernakulam is a health worker. This is the second health worker who has tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Earlier, a health worker from Kottayam had tested positive for the disease.

With this, the virus infection has been confirmed in a total of 202 people in the state.

There are also four more recoveries in the state. The final test result of four people who had been under treatment in Pathanamthitta district turned out to be negative. It was from Pathanamthitta district that the state witnessed the second wave of infections with five people testing positive for COVID-19 initially.

As on Sunday evening, a total of 181 people are under treatment in various hospitals in the state.

As many as 1,41,211 persons are under surveillance in various districts. Among them, 1,40,618 people are in isolation at homes while 593 are in hospitals. Samples of a total of 6,690 people who are symptomatic had been sent for examination out of which 5,518 have returned negative.

Kasaragod continues to be the district with the most number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 80 people under treatment in the district while nine others are admitted to hospitals in Kannur and Kozhikode.

So far, there has been one death in the state due to coronavirus, that of a 69-year-old man from Kochi. However, two more deaths of persons who had been in quarantine for COVID-19, have been reported, although it is not yet confirmed if they died of the disease.

