COVID-19 affected health worker from Kottayam is stable, says Kerala CM

The health worker had come in contact with an infected patient while monitoring and reporting suspected cases.

news Coronavirus

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the condition of a heath worker in Kerala, who was one among 14 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, was stable.

Kerala reported 14 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, on Tuesday. Three among these new cases were primary contacts of infected persons.

TNM spoke to official sources in the state Health Department who confirmed that the health worker was based in the Kottayam district and had been monitoring and reporting suspected cases of COVID-19. The incident is also the first positive case among government medical professionala in Kerala who are fighting to contain the outbreak of the virus.

"The health worker had contracted the virus after coming in contact with a positive case in the district. The patient is currently admitted to an isolation ward in the district and the patient's condition is good and very stable," Pinarayi told the media on Wednesday.

So far, three positive cases have been reported from Kottayam district as of Tuesday. Among them, two were primary contacts of the three-member family from Pathanamthitta who had returned from Italy and had tested positive for COVID-19. The two cases were reported on March 10.

The state Health Department has refused to relay further information on the health worker who has tested positive, fearing that the news would demotivate other health workers in the state who work itrelessly to contain the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kasaragod, which has been under lockdown for four days now, has reported the maximum number of positive cases of the virus. So far, 41 positive cases have been reported in the district. Most of the cases are imported, with those flying in from the Gulf, particularly from Dubai, testing positive for the virus.

Speaking to the media, Kasaragod district collector D Sajith Babu confirmed on Wednesday that sample results for the virus were crucial to decide whether Kasaragod had entered the community transmission stage ie Stage 3 of the outbreak.

Among the 77 samples sent for testing from Kasaragod on Wednesday, some belong to those who came in contact with the 47-year-old positive man from Eriyal who had violated home quarantine. The 47-year-old, who is Patient No 3 in Kasaragod, had come in contact with over 1400 people after attending three weddings, a funeral, multiple public events, football matches etc in the district.