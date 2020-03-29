A 65-year-old Kannur native, who had been on home quarantine after returning from Sharjah, collapsed and died on Saturday (March 28) night. The deceased man had high blood pressure and according to the police, he was upset after hearing the news of a COVID-19 death reported from Kochi on Saturday. His swab sample has been sent for examination to check if COVID-19 was the cause of his death.
Kannur Deputy District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mohanan told TNM that the result awaited and is expected to come by Sunday night. The person had been to Sharjah to visit his daughter two months ago and returned to India on March 21.
“The family runs a business in Sharjah and as well as one here in Kerala. The man had gone to visit his daughter. The family has two houses and he was under quarantine in one of the houses, without any family members,” Anil, a neighbour, told TNM.
On Saturday, television connection was fixed for the house as per his request and he also read newspapers.
“He had high blood pressure and had undergone bypass surgery. The news of the death from Kochi had made him upset. He then called up the health workers and they had come to the house to give him counselling. Later, when his family members came to give him food they saw that he had collapsed. He was then taken to the district government hospital where he was declared dead,” the neighbour added.
His body has been kept at the Medical College in Pariyaram.
On Saturday, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 182, including the 16 people who have recovered and one death.