65-year-old Kannur man under home quarantine dies, swab sent for analysis

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram, who had been under home quarantine since March 20, died on Saturday noon.

A 65-year-old Kannur native, who had been on home quarantine after returning from Sharjah, collapsed and died on Saturday (March 28) night. The deceased man had high blood pressure and according to the police, he was upset after hearing the news of a COVID-19 death reported from Kochi on Saturday. His swab sample has been sent for examination to check if COVID-19 was the cause of his death.

Kannur Deputy District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mohanan told TNM that the result awaited and is expected to come by Sunday night. The person had been to Sharjah to visit his daughter two months ago and returned to India on March 21.

“The family runs a business in Sharjah and as well as one here in Kerala. The man had gone to visit his daughter. The family has two houses and he was under quarantine in one of the houses, without any family members,” Anil, a neighbour, told TNM.

On Saturday, television connection was fixed for the house as per his request and he also read newspapers.

“He had high blood pressure and had undergone bypass surgery. The news of the death from Kochi had made him upset. He then called up the health workers and they had come to the house to give him counselling. Later, when his family members came to give him food they saw that he had collapsed. He was then taken to the district government hospital where he was declared dead,” the neighbour added.

His body has been kept at the Medical College in Pariyaram.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram, who had been under home quarantine since March 20, died on Saturday noon. The 29-year old worked as a private ambulance driver. According to the COVID-19 control room, the youth was asymptomatic.

"He had gone to Mumbai to bring the dead body of a native of Amboori near Kattakada on March 19. Before that, he had travelled to Bengaluru for work. After he was back on March 19 he had reported at hospital and was on self-quarantine as per directions," Kattakkada Sub Inspector Surendran T told TNM.

At 2 pm on Sunday, he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was announced brought dead. His swab samples too have been sent for analysis to check whether his death was COVID-19 related.

The death of a 69-year old man on Saturday, who was admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam, was reported as the first COVID- 19 death in Kerala. He had returned from Dubai on March 16.

On Saturday, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 182, including the 16 people who have recovered and one death.