19 out of 24 people in contact with COVID-19 positive doc in Kerala, test negative

The 24 people, including doctors and technicians were put on the high risk category. They will continue in the 28-day mandatory quarantine.

In a huge relief, the test results of 19 people who had come into contact with a COVID-19 positive doctor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala returned negative.

It is also learnt that the doctor too has tested negative in the latest examinations. Test results of the other five who had been in contact would be received in the coming days.

However, those who tested negative will continue their 28-day quarantine.

A total of 24 people, including doctors, technicians and a social worker at the Institute were at high risk after coming into primary contact with the doctor. Among these, the samples of those who were symptomatic had been sent for examination on a priority basis.

There were around 110 people in the secondary contact list of the doctor of which 32 had also been placed under t high risk category.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, on March 15, said that 24 doctors of various departments department were forced to be on self-quarantine following the doctor testing positive.

The COVID-19 positive doctor had travelled to Spain for a training program. He returned to Kerala on March 1. The doctor was initially asymptomatic. He did not have contact with patients on March 6 and 7; only on March 8 he reported his travel history to the Superintendent of the hospital.

He had not been advised home quarantine as he visited Spain when the country was not in the vulnerable list. He was isolated on March 14 and his sample tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan opted to be on home quarantine after he had come to contact with the infected doctor while attending a meeting in which the latter was also present.

Meanwhile, the Institute has also been chosen for testing the samples of the virus. This testing is likely to begin by April 1.

