Mysuru pharma employee has COVID-19, no foreign travel or contact history

This brings the total number of active cases in the state of Karnataka to 55 as of Thursday.

A 35-year-old Mysuru man who has no relevant foreign travel or contact history was found to be positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to a bulletin from the Karnataka state health department the man who worked in a pharmaceutical company had however been in contact with several healthcare professionals.

“The case is isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine,” the bulletin added.

The man works in the Quality Assurance department of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. He is currently being treated at the KR (Krishna Rajendra) Hospital in Mysuru city.

Three others also tested positive for were confirmed by the health department since Wednesday evening.

This includes a woman who had succumbed to her comorbidities on Wednesday. The 70-year-old from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and had returned from Saudi Arabia, when she was tested positive for coronavirus.

A 64-year-old man, a resident of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. He had a history of travel to France and had landed in India on March 1. He had also travelled to Himachal Pradesh following his return and eventually arrived in Bengaluru on March 21.

The third individual who tested positive is a 45-year-old man who is a contact of P25. A previous bulletin from the health department said that P25 is a 51-year-old man from Bengaluru who had travelled to London and returned to India on March 13.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 55 positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, including three people who have recovered. A total of two deaths have been reported in the state as of Thursday. There are over 650 active cases in India and over 300,000 reported globally.