YS Sharmila meets brother CM Jagan a day before joining Congress

A day before joining the Congress, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila met her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Wednesday, January 3, to invite him for her son’s engagement and wedding. On January 4, Sharmila merged her YSRTP with Congress and officially joined the national party in New Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.

After YSR’s death in a helicopter crash in 2009, Jagan had a fallout with Congress and started his own party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Since then, Sharmila has actively participated in public outreach on her brother's behalf, especially when Jagan was jailed in the disproportionate assets case in 2012, and later before the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections. However, since then, differences have cropped up between the siblings. In 2021, Sharmila launched YSRTP in Telangana. While her mother Vijayamma resigned from YSRCP to support Sharmila, her brother Jagan remained absent, and the rift between them is said to have widened since then.

Read: YS Sharmila joins Congress, says it was YSR’s dream to see Rahul as PM