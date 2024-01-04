YS Sharmila joins Congress, says it was YSR’s dream to see Rahul as PM

About 2.5 years after founding the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), YS Sharmila formally merged her party with Congress on Thursday, January 4. Joining Congress in New Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, Sharmila said, “It gives me immense joy that the YSRTP is going to be a part of INC from today onwards. Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the legendary leader of the Telugu people, not only served Congress all his life, but also gave his life, serving the Congress party. It would give him great joy that today, his daughter is joining in his footsteps. The Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country, it has always upheld the true culture of India, uniting all sections of the people of India.”

Sharmila is the daughter of former Congress CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. She also said that it was YSR’s dream that Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of the country. “It was my father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the PM of the country, and I’m very glad that I’m going to be a part of making that happen,” she said.

“As a Christian, it pained me that such cruelty took place in Manipur. Two thousand churches were vandalised, 60,000 people became homeless, and that kind of cruelty is something that I'm not able to digest even to this day. That’s the day I thought that this is what will happen if a secular party is not in power,” Sharmila said.