Father YSR’s legacy, rift with brother Jagan: Tracing Sharmila’s political journey

Her father was one of the towering personalities in Andhra politics, her brother a sitting Chief Minister. But despite the family legacy, YS Sharmila’s political journey has been a lonely one. Her estrangement from her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy has closed many doors for her. The reasons behind the rift is a well-guarded secret within the family. TNM spoke to several people to trace what went wrong and why Sharmila made a risky political plunge. With no support from her father’s former associates, lack of organisational skills, and the Congress’ refusal to merger terms, Sharmila is left in the lurch but has decided to fight the Telangana Assembly polls without any alliance.