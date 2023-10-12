Sharmila's party YSRTP to contest Telangana polls, merger with Congress ruled out

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), headed by YS Sharmila, is set to contest the next month’s Assembly elections in Telangana as its merger with the Congress is now ruled out. Sharmila has called for a meeting of YSRTP leaders in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 12, to take a decision on the number of seats to contest and chalk out election strategy, party sources told IANS. The party is likely to contest 100 out of 119 Assembly seats in Telangana.

Sharmila, the daughter of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), may contest from two seats – Paleru and Miryalaguda. Her mother YS Vijayamma is also likely to enter the fray from Secunderabad.

The YSRTP took the decision to go alone after the Congress leadership insisted that Sharmila take up the responsibility of leading the party in Andhra Pradesh, where her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister. Sharmila made it clear to the Congress leadership that she will not go to Andhra Pradesh as she is determined to build her political career in Telangana.