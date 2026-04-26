TDP supporters disrupt comedian’s show in Bengaluru over 2-yr-old jokes on Lokesh, Naidu

Earlier in April, the Andhra Pradesh police registered FIRs against two comedians, Anudeep and Rafiq , over videos from their stand-up shows in which they made jokes about Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s marriage and divorces. Anudeep was picked up by Kakinada police from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Rafiq was picked up from Vizag and taken to Machilipatnam, to the Chilakalapudi police station. They were booked on complaints from local Jana Sena leaders, and were arrested amid abuse and calls for legal action by Pawan Kalyan’s supporters on social media.

In his video from 2024, Sarat made fun of the competence of former ministers in the previous YSRCP government, Gudivada Amarnath and Roja. He also made a joke about Pawan Kalyan while indirectly referencing his wife, Anna Lezhneva, who is Russian. The joke was made inaudible following the outrage at the time. He also spoke about how Pawan Kalyan claims to be a prolific reader but hasn’t completed his schooling.

Sarat then went on to talk about Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh. He compared him to former Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and said Lokesh too had studied abroad and seemed to make sense when he spoke, but didn’t come across as trustworthy. He talked about Lokesh freezing up during a live interview, and about an old video of his turning into a meme.