‘Wanted to normalise feminism, divorce’: Comedian Anudeep on threats from Pawan Kalyan fans

Hyderabad-based stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala has been facing abuse and threats of violence from Tollywood fans, for making jokes on actors Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the chief of the Jana Sena Party. Ram Charan is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son while Pawan Kalyan is Chiranjeevi’s younger brother.

The anger of the ‘Mega’ fans – a term used to refer to fans of ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and his family members – is mainly based on two jokes. In a video published recently on YouTube, Anudeep called Ram Charan a “feminist” for appearing secure even though his wife, Upasana, is wealthier than him. He also said that people must learn from Pawan Kalyan how to divorce their wives, as the divorces seem to have been amicable and he hasn’t faced any accusations of ill-treatment or abuse from his two ex-partners.

Speaking to TNM, Anudeep said that he meant to normalise feminism and divorce through these jokes. He also said that Pawan Kalyan fans were angry about Jana Sena’s political rival, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), using clips from his video as ammunition to mock and attack their leader on social media.

Mentioning that he has also received death threats apart from abuse, Anudeep said that he jokes about all Telugu stars in his performances. “The video includes a joke on Jr NTR, who I am a fan of,” he said.

Warnings from Jana Sena Party leaders, abuse from ‘Mega’ fans

On Saturday, April 11, Sandeep Dhanapala, a fan of Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, allegedly showed up along with a group of fans at The Street comedy club, where Anudeep was expected to perform, but Anudeep wasn’t present. Visuals from the venue showed Sandeep hurling misogynistic abuses and demanding that the performer who was on stage, Bhagat Anukanti, summon Anudeep.

“They intimidated my friends who were performing there and demanded my phone number, but they refused to give it. The venue’s owner finally convinced them to leave,” said Anudeep.

Many followers of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party have also threatened Anudeep online and demanded an apology, saying he insulted the Deputy CM.

Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal, who is facing accusations of extortion and intimidation from a woman, threatened Anudeep and called for his imprisonment to set a precedent so that others don’t make such jokes on political leaders.