Just palm oil, no animal fat: What lab reports in the Tirumala laddu row mean

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulteration of ghee used in Tirupati laddus, has concluded that the ghee was prepared using a mix of refined palm oil, refined kernel oil, refined palmolien oil, lactic acid, acetic acid ester, monoglycerides, beta carotene and ghee flavour. The samples were tested at two labs. While one concluded that there was no lard (fat derived from pigs) in any of the samples; the other concluded that the absence of cholesterol in the samples suggests that the possibility of the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil is “very low”.

The conclusion comes over a year after CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan accused the YSRCP and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of hurting Hindu sentiments and adulterating the ghee used in Tirumala laddu with beef tallow, fish oil, and lard.

Beef tallow is rendered, purified fat derived from bovines (cows) and lard is fat from the abdomen of a pig that is rendered and clarified for use in cooking.

The chargesheet filed by the SIT mentions two reports: one by the National Dairy Development Board at the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock (NDDB CALF) at Gujarat’s Anand and ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) in Haryana’s Karnal.