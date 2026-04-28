TDP raps cadres for disrupting comedy show in Bengaluru, says file cases instead

Tacitly endorsing police action against stand-up comedians making jokes on leaders of the ruling coalition, the TDP president said, “It is utterly inexcusable that some individuals, driven by a craze for overnight fame and under the guise of freedom of expression, crack jokes that undermine the well-being of society. Under the guise of being stand-up comedians, some individuals are acting irresponsibly by disparaging political leaders or institutions—thereby creating tensions—solely for the sake of garnering views and engaging in self-promotion. Comedy is meant to provide entertainment, not to incite hatred. Failure to adhere to this principle will result in facing legal action as mandated by the Constitution.”

The TDP state president said that party workers must fight “democratically through legal channels.”

“Acting out of impulse risks diverting attention from the core issue and sending a detrimental message to society. I caution the party cadre against falling into the traps set by such controversial individuals and thereby tarnishing the party's reputation. If something is deemed objectionable, the only appropriate course of action is to teach them a lesson through legal means,” he said.

Sarat Uday, a Hyderabad-based comic, was performing a solo stand-up show in Bengaluru on April 25, when a few self-proclaimed TDP supporters got up from their seats, walked on to the stage, and intimidated and abused the comic while demanding an apology addressed to Lokesh, Naidu, and TDP cadres. They also raised slogans of ‘Jai Telugu Desam Party’, and insisted that Sarat also say ‘Jai TDP’, ‘Jai Lokesh Anna’, and ‘Jai Chandrababu Naidu’, which the comedian refused to do.

Visuals from the incident also showed them threatening Sarat, saying this was his “final warning” and asking him to be “careful” and not make such jokes again.

The commotion was over a video Sarat had uploaded to his YouTube channel over a year ago in December 2024. Titled “Andhra Politics,” the video contained jokes on leaders from all major political parties in the state, including YSRCP, Jana Sena Party, and TDP. Sarat had already issued an apology soon after, as the jokes triggered outrage and abuse from supporters of Jana Sena and TDP.

The hecklers who disrupted the Bengaluru show said they were upset over Sarat referencing the 2003 assassination attempt on Naidu by Maoists, and the controversy over the alleged adulteration of the ghee used in the Tirupati laddu prasadam.