‘Prashna’ Raavan arrested thrice in 3 days by AP cops: The cases against him explained

Despite securing station bail twice, Raavan was reportedly picked up yet again by the Inaguduru police in Machilipatnam over yet another case over alleged remarks against Pawan Kalyan, caste discrimination within the Hindu religion, and the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case.

His lawyer, Jada Sravan Kumar, has alleged that nearly 35 cases have been filed against Raavan across Andhra Pradesh, and that the police were prepared to keep arresting him repeatedly until he is sent to judicial remand.

Similar to the cases against comedians Anudeep Katikala and Rafiq, and senior journalist Prof K Nageshwar, who were booked in the past over remarks on Pawan Kalyan, most of the cases against Raavan too have been filed based on complaints from Jana Sena workers.

Jana Sena workers gathered outside the Inaguduru police station too, and were seen jumping over the compound wall allegedly to try to attack Raavan.

What are the cases against Raavan so far?

Raavan, also known as B Joseph, was first picked up from Hyderabad by the Andhra Pradesh police on the night of June 30, over an FIR registered at the Pithapuram police station on June 29. The complaint, lodged by a Jana Sena party worker named Bojja Kumar Babu, referred to a speech made by Raavan at a public meeting called Dalita Kraistava Samara Sankharavam (Dalit Christians’ War Cry) conducted in Eluru on June 28.

Raavan started his speech by saying the meeting wasn’t just about Dalit Christians but about caste oppression in general. He criticised CM Naidu, alleging he was silent on atrocities against Dalits, and on the alleged statements of Undi MLA and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju against Christians.

He went on to criticise Pawan Kalyan, alleging that he had ignored or trivialised incidents of caste discrimination.

“Pardon my language… I will hit you with a slipper if you stoke communal tensions, these are Pawan Kalyan’s words, not mine,” he said, repeating words previously said by the Deputy CM while addressing criminals or opposition leaders. Raavan also made controversial remarks on Pawan Kalyan for not speaking against the atrocities committed against Dalits.

He said that a government that allegedly allows caste discrimination against school kids will be brought down, referring to the incident at the Yendapalli Zilla Parishad High School, where parents and students had alleged that a teacher had made casteist remarks against Dalit students.

Raavan also criticised Radha Manohar Das, a Hindutva proponent who often makes deprecating remarks against Christians. Raavan called him a “beggar” and criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to take action against him for mocking Islam and Christianity.

The complaint alleged that this speech “hurt the sentiments of Jana Sena party workers and supporters, and disturbed public peace.”

Raavan was booked for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, defamation, organised crime, as well as computer-related offences.

He was reportedly let go by a magistrate on July 1, but was immediately arrested again by the Sarpavaram police that night.

What is the Sarpavaram case?

The Sarpavaram case dates back to December 12, 2025, the day the Prashna YouTube channel had uploaded an hour-long video speaking with students and parents at the Yendapalli government school. A few days earlier, parents and students had staged protests alleging that an English teacher had made casteist remarks on Dalit students, and that the headmaster had failed to act on complaints against him. The incident was reported in the media .

Two weeks later, Raavan put out a video in which he interviewed the students who elaborated on the kind of caste discrimination they were allegedly subjected to from teachers and classmates. Some of the students alleged in the video that a Mandal Education Officer who visited the school to inquire about the incident pressured them to say that the allegations of casteism were false.