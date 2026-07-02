Andhra: Pawan Kalyan announces dedicated wing to deal with social media abuse complaints

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A day after two YouTubers – ‘Prashna’ Raavan and KV Reddy – were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for their comments against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy CM said that a dedicated mechanism will be established to receive complaints related to social media abuse.

“Citizens can submit screenshots, links, videos and other digital evidence. Every genuine complaint will be examined and forwarded to the appropriate authorities for legal action,” he announced, stating that the government stands with every citizen who has suffered social media abuse.

In a video statement released on the night of July 1, Pawan Kalyan even specified what charges would be invoked in such cases – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 356 (defamation), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (insulting religious beliefs), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), and Sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation), and 67 (publishing obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

Where necessary, Section 69A (power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource) of the IT Act will also be invoked to block content, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that a dedicated taskforce will be established to coordinate with cybercrime police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action against social media “crimes”.

He also reiterated his plans to introduce stronger legislation against social media abuse if existing laws were insufficient.