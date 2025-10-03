‘Parasite, arrogant’: Priyank Kharge, Nara Lokesh trade barbs over Bengaluru ORR firms

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The IT Ministers of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had a bitter showdown on social media platform X (Twitter) over attracting tech firms and startups to their respective states.

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge termed Lokesh’s strategy “desperate scavenging”, suggesting that the AP government was acting like a parasite. In response, Lokesh hit back, saying Priyank needed to fix his “arrogance” along with Bengaluru’s potholes.

It all started with Nara Lokesh reacting to a report on companies moving out of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road towards North Bengaluru due to poor infrastructure.

Earlier in September, a logistics company called BlackBuck announced that it was vacating its office on Bengaluru’s ORR in Bellandur, citing poor infrastructure and long commute times for employees. At the time, Lokesh had asked the company to relocate to Visakhapatnam.

The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association called the BlackBuck exit “a wake-up call,” saying there was an urgent need for the Karnataka government to work on improving roads, metro connectivity, and public utilities. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also said the issue needed urgent government intervention.