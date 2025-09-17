Bengaluru logistics company to move out from ORR, cites civic neglect in Bellandur

Bellandur, one of the earliest localities in Bengaluru to attract global IT companies and large residential projects, has for years struggled with broken roads, clogged drains, and civic neglect despite being one of the city’s highest revenue-generating areas.

The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association called the BlackBuck exit “a wake-up call.” In a statement, General Secretary Krishna Kumar Gowda said, “The decision of leading firms to move out highlights the urgent need for government intervention. We call for a transparent roadmap to improve roads, metro connectivity, and public utilities, and reiterate our willingness to collaborate with authorities to restore Bengaluru’s status as the tech capital of India.”

The 17-km ORR stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram is home to over 500 firms, with nearly a million employees commuting daily. Traffic authorities say vehicular movement along the corridor has spiked by 45% in the past year, further straining its potholed and congested roads.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai described the development as a governance failure. “Big big failure of governance in Bengaluru. Minister ⁦DK Shivakumar⁩ please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene,” he posted on X.